Alexander (groin/foot) lined up with the starting defense to begin practice Wednesday but was relegated to individual drills shortly afterward, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Per Wood, Alexander has been dealing with a foot injury, though it was previously reported that he missed the Packers' first preseason game due to a groin injury. While the cornerback's availability for the regular season doesn't appear to be in danger, it would be encouraging if Alexander were able to suit up for one of Green Bay's two remaining preseason contests, the next of which is Saturday against the Patriots.