Alexander recorded three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Alexander helped limit Bears wideouts to just 35 yards in Sunday's game, and he also picked up his first interception of the year late in the contest. Alexander played all of 211 snaps during the 2021 regular season, but he has already been on the field for 102 plays two weeks into the current campaign.
