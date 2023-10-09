Alexander (back) will play Monday against the Raiders, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Alexander will return to action Monday after missing the team's past two games with a back injury. The Packers will be glad to have their star defender back as they look to slow down Davante Adams in his return to Green Bay.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Should return Monday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Questionable for Monday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Limited again Friday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Practices Thursday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Not playing Thursday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Questionable for Thursday night•