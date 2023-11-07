Alexander registered seven solo tackles and two pass deflections in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Rams.

Alexander was dealing with a back issue that forced him to sit out Week 7. He managed to return in Week 8 against the Vikings and was able to play every single snap Sunday against the Rams. The 2018 first-round pick is now up to 22 tackles (19 solo) in five games this season and is yet to record an interception on the year.