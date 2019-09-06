Alexander had five tackles (three solo) and two pass deflections in Thursday's victory over the Bears.

Alexander was on the field for every defensive snap in Thursday's contest, and he made a couple plays in key spots that prevented a possible reception for the opponent. He has not been a statistic monster through 14 professional games, but he has already earned the title of "Packers top cornerback."

