Packers' Jaire Alexander: Posts career-high tackle total
Alexander had a career-high 10 total tackles and a pass deflection in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.
Alexander made life difficult for Falcons wideout Julio Jones and had one of his most productive games of the season in the box score, particularly in the tackle department. Alexander played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the fourth week in a row, and he's going to remain an every-down player the rest of the way as long as he stays healthy.
