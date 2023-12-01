Alexander (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday.

The cornerback last played in Week 9 but appears to have a chance to suit up this week. Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry said, "He's had two pretty good days yesterday and today...so hopefully that continues and he has a great Friday tomorrow," per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Alexander has 22 tackles and four passes defensed in five games this season.