Alexander (knee/hand) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Alexander has dealt with the hand injury for a better part of this season, but the knee injury is of some concern. It's encouraging that he was still able to practice Wednesday, though, as a critical NFC North showdown against the Bears is on tap Sunday. If he suffers a setback and can't play, Kevin King will operate as the No. 1 cornerback, while Chandon Sullivan (ribs) could start on the outside as well.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Green light for Week 11•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: No restrictions in practice•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Still managing injury•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Sitting as expected•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Doubtful against Jags•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Sitting out practice Wednesday•