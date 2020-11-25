Alexander (knee/hand) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Alexander has dealt with the hand injury for a better part of this season, but the knee injury is of some concern. It's encouraging that he was still able to practice Wednesday, though, as a critical NFC North showdown against the Bears is on tap Sunday. If he suffers a setback and can't play, Kevin King will operate as the No. 1 cornerback, while Chandon Sullivan (ribs) could start on the outside as well.

