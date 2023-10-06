Alexander (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The cornerback has missed Green Bay's last two games. Alexander was a limited participant in practice last week as well before missing a Thursday night game against the Lions. With a full week to prepare, he should have a better chance to play Monday versus the Raiders.
