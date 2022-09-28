Alexander (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Alexander was forced out of Green Bay's win over Tampa Bay on Sunday early with a groin injury, but thankfully it doesn't seem to be too serious. The highest-paid corner in the league is still questionable for Week 4 versus New England though, and if he can't play Sunday, Keisean Nixon will likely man the slot in Alexander's absence.
