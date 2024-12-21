Alexander (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against New Orleans.
Alexander has been battling a PCL injury that's kept him sidelined for each of the last four weeks. The 27-year-old participated in full for three straight days during Week 16 prep, though he's clearly still not fully healthy. Should Alexander end up sitting out for the fifth game in a row, then Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes would likely slot in as the Packers top three cornerbacks.
