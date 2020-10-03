Alexander (hand/knee) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Falcons.
Alexander played through the hand injury in Week 3's win over the Saints and was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but the knee injury is new and caused him to sit out of Saturday's session. It's concerning, especially with a game against the Falcons' elite passing attack, and we may not know his final status until 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's unable to play, Chandon Sullivan could bump to the outside or Josh Jackson will see an uptick in usage.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Will play through hand injury•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Makes impact in Week 1•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Earns praise from LaFleur•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Breaks thumb in playoff loss•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Won't return Sunday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Suffers thumb injury•