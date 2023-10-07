Alexander (back) is listed as questionable for the Packers' Week 5 Monday Night Game versus Las Vegas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Alexander hasn't played since Week 2 against Atlanta, though he was able to log a pair of limited practice sessions to begin this week. That gives him a chance to return Monday, with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saying the team will wait until Monday night before making a decision about the cornerback's ability to take the field, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Should Alexander ultimately be unable to suit up, Carrington Valentine would likely see additional work again.