Packers' Jaire Alexander: Questionable for Monday
Alexander (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Alexander was a limited practice participant this week after sitting out last Sunday's loss to the Lions. Bashaud Breeland (hamstring) is also listed as questionable but could make his Packers debut if he can go -- otherwise Tony Brown could be set for an increased snap count.
