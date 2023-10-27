Alexander (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Minnesota, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Alexander is in jeopardy of missing his fourth game this season as he nurses a nagging back issue. If he can't suit up in Week 8, Rasul Douglas would profile as Green Bay's top cover corner Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Misses practice•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Returns to practice•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Inactive for Week 7•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Dealing with back issue•