Alexander (back) is listed questionable for Thursday's game versus the Lions, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Alexander missed the team's 18-17 win over the Saints in Week 3 with a back injury. The star cornerback was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' practice reports for Tuesday and Wednesday, but his status for Thursday's contest won't be known until Green Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.