Alexander (back) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Alexander missed the team's 18-17 win over the Saints in Week 3 with a back injury and his status is uncertain for Thursday Night Football against Detroit. The cornerback will likely be a gametime decision.
