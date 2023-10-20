Alexander (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The All-Pro corner has already missed two games this season with a back issue, and he may have aggravated the injury coming out of the Packers' Week 6 bye. After not appearing on the team's initial practice report released Wednesday, Alexander was listed as a limited and non-participant Thursday and Friday, respectively. If Alexander is unable to go once again, Eric Stokes (foot) could be thrust into a larger role in the secondary for what would be his season debut if he's reinstated from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's game.