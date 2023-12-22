Alexander (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Alexander has missed the Packers' last six games and after another week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to return to the field in his hometown of Charlotte in Week 16. The All-Pro cornerback has really struggled to stay healthy this season, and if he misses his seventh consecutive game Sunday, Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine would likely see increased work in Green Bay's secondary.