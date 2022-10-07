Alexander doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Giants in London, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander picked up a groin injury during the team's Week 3 win over the Buccaneers and was sidelined for Week 4. However, he logged back-to-back full practices Thursday and Friday and will return to the Packers secondary for Week 5. Through his first two appearances of the season, the star cornerback recorded eight tackles and one interception while playing every single defensive snap.