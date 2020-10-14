Alexander (hand/knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Alexander played through both injuries in Week 4 against the Falcons, and despite enjoying a Week 5 bye, he's still hampered. Considering he's still practicing, there's no major concern about the cornerback's status for this Sunday's road matchup against the Buccaneers. Alexander has been excellent this season, allowing just 5.0 yards per target and a 70.2 passer rating through four games.
