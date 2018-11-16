Packers' Jaire Alexander: Records six tackles
Alexander had six solo tackles in Thursday's 27-24 loss at Seattle.
Alexander was heavily involved with five tackles during the first half but had less luck as the lead slipped away from the Packers in the second half. The rookie cornerback saw his usual snap share as he played 69 of 70 defensive snaps Thursday, and will have a tough matchup at Minnesota in Week 12.
