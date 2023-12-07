Alexander (shoulder) was limited during Thursday's practice.
Alexander continues to log limited practices amidst his current four-game absence. The star corner will have an extra day to prepare this week, with the Packers not playing until Monday against the Giants, which could help increase his chances of returning to play for the first time since Week 9. He'll work to ramp up his activity to full participation Friday and Saturday ahead of the Week 14 matchup.
