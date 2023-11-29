Alexander (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Mike Spofford reports.
Alexander was able to log limited practices last week, so this appears to be a step in the wrong direction for the veteran corner. He hasn't played since Week 9 and appears in danger of missing the team's game against the Chiefs on Sunday. He'll likely need to get back on the field Thursday or Friday to have a chance to suit up.
