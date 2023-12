Alexander (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander was able to log a trio of limited practices for the fourth straight week, but he still isn't ready to return from a shoulder injury that has kept him out since Week 9. As a result, Corey Ballentine will continue to start in his stead. Alexander's next chance to play is Christmas Eve in Carolina.