Alexander (shoulder) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
The All-Pro cornerback will return to the field in his hometown of Charlotte in Week 16 after missing the Packers' last six games. Alexander will start alongside Eric Stokes in Green Bay's secondary and the two will look to cause problems for a Panthers offense that has scored less than 21 points eight straight games.
