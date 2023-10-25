Alexander (back) was a limited participant at the Packers' practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Alexander was forced to miss Green Bay's 19-17 loss to Denver in Week 7 after aggravating his back injury that he suffered earlier in the season, so his ability to practice in any capacity to open the week is a positive sign. With both Eric Stokes (hamstring) and Darnell Savage (calf) being placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Alexander's potential return to the field for Week 8 against Minnesota would be a very impactful one for the Packers' secondary. The cornerback will likely need to log a full practice in the next two days in order to go into the weekend without an injury designation.