The Packers lifted Alexander's suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Alexander was suspended by the team for one game after he went out for the captain's coin toss in Week 16 against the Panthers, despite not being named a captain. It was his first game back from his six-game absence with a shoulder injury and he registered three solo tackles and a forced fumble while playing all 62 defensive snaps. Alexander will be available for the Packers' regular-season finale against the Bears on Jan. 7.