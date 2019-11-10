Packers' Jaire Alexander: Shakes off injury in time
Alexander (groin) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Alexander popped up on the injury report with a groin issue Friday, and it caused concern about whether he could recover on short notice. The 22-year-old is good to go, however, and he should line up on D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel in this contest, although the Packers need to keep an eye on Christian McCaffrey as well.
