Alexander (back) is expected to play Monday against the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Alexander's potential return in Week 5 would be a big boost to the Packers' secondary as they prepare for Davante Adams and the rest of Las Vegas' passing attack. The Pro Bowl corner hasn't played since Week 2, but he's been able to log limited practices this week in preparation for the matchup.
