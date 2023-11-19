Watch Now:

Alexander (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Alexander's ability to return after a one-game absence would be good news for the Packers' secondary. The star corner has played only five times this season while also dealing with a back injury earlier this year. However, his status won't be officially known until Green Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes before the 1pm ET kickoff.

