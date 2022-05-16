Alexander agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the Packers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Alexander plans to sign a contract with Green Bay that will make him the highest-paid player at his position based on average annual value and tie him to the team for the next five seasons. The 25-year-old cornerback missed 13 games in 2021 due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4 but has been one of the league's premier lockdown coverage corners when healthy with double-digit passes defended in each of his first three seasons. Alexander will still apparently play this coming season on a fifth-year option with this new extension running from 2023 to 2026 according to Schefter while lowering his 2022 base salary to just $1.076 million.
