Alexander (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game versus Jacksonville.
The 23-year-old was considered doubtful for Sunday's contest, so his absence was to be expected. The Packers will be without their top-two cornerbacks Week 10, as Kevin King (quadriceps) is missing his fifth straight contest. Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson and Ka'dar Hollman figure to work as Green Bay's top corners against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Doubtful against Jags•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Sitting out practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Won't return Thursday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Absorbs hit to head•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Without limitations Thursday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Records limited practice•