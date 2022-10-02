Alexander (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Patriots, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander was able to sandwich limited practices around Thursday's absence, but ultimately the groin injury that he picked up last Sunday at Tampa Bay will sideline him for at least one game. In Alexander's place, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas will serve as Green Bay's top two cornerbacks, with Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles and practice squad call-up Kiondre Thomas in reserve.