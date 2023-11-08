Alexander (undisclosed) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reports.
Alexander played all of Green Bay's defensive snaps during Week 9 versus the Rams, so it's not clear whether he's still dealing with the back issue that limited him at practice last week or if he's now tending to something new. The Packers' official injury reports this week will provide more information.
