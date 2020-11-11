Alexander (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander remains in concussion protocol after absorbing a hit to the head in last Thursday's win over the 49ers. It's unclear if the 23-year-old cornerback has made any progress, but his status for this week's game against the Jaguars is in question. If Alexander sits out, Kevin King (quadriceps) likely will serve as the No. 1 cornerback as long as he's cleared to play.
