Alexander (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Alexander has missed the Packers' past six games due to a shoulder injury, though the team has elected not to place him on IR. The two-time All-Pro cornerback has been limited for 15 straight practices dating back to Week 11 prep, so Green Bay appears to be exercising both caution and patience with his return. Alexander may need to return to a full practice session before the Packers feel comfortable having him suit up on gameday.