The Packers exercised the fifth-year option on Alexander's rookie contract Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
This was a no-brainer decision for a player who already has developed into an All-Pro talent and 41 passes defended through three seasons. Alexander now is locked in with the Packers through the 2022 campaign, when he'll earn $13.3 million.
