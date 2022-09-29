Alexander (groin) only stretched with the team Thursday and did not participate in practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander's injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers wasn't believed to be serious, but the Pro Bowl corner doesn't appear to be making progress on the practice report for Week 4. Although it makes sense to be cautious with your star corner, Alexander seems firmly questionable for Sunday against the Patriots.
