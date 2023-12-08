Alexander (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Alexander has now logged his 10th consecutive limited practice session, as he continues to nurse a shoulder issue. The All-Pro cornerback hasn't appeared in a game in over a month, and he'll almost certainly carry an injury designation into Monday night unless he's able to practice in full Friday.
