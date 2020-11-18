Alexander (concussion/hand) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Alexander is still in concussion protocol, but the team is hoping to have him available for Sunday's game against the Colts. The Louisville product missed last week's win over Jacksonville with the concussion, and he'll need to gain full medical clearance before being granted a return. If he was to miss Week 11, Kevin King, Josh Jackson and Chandon Sullivan would work as the team's top cornerbacks.
