Play

Alexander had eight solo tackles, an interception and two pass deflections in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

The interception was a bit of a gift as it came on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half, but it was only part of a big day for Alexander. He has just two interceptions this season, but he does find himself Top-10 in the league in pass deflections with two games to go.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories