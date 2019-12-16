Packers' Jaire Alexander: Stuffs stat sheet in Week 15
Alexander had eight solo tackles, an interception and two pass deflections in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
The interception was a bit of a gift as it came on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half, but it was only part of a big day for Alexander. He has just two interceptions this season, but he does find himself Top-10 in the league in pass deflections with two games to go.
