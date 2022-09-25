Alexander (groin) is questionable to return Sunday against the Buccaneers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Alexander's absence is not good news for the Packers' secondary. He'll try to get back on the field, but as long as he's out, Rasul Douglas and Keisean Nixon will see increased snaps on defense.
