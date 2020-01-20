Packers' Jaire Alexander: Suffers thumb injury
Alexander is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers due to a thumb injury.
Alexander suffered the injury midway through the third quarter. With Adrian Amos (pectoral) already ruled out, if Alexander is unable to return it would be a notable blow to Green Bay's secondary.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Stuffs stat sheet in Week 15•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Shakes off injury in time•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Nursing groin injury•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Interception Sunday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Impressive Week 3•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Plays every snap in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.