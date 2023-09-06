The Packers removed Alexander from their injury report Wednesday.
Alexander had previously been dealing with groin and foot injuries that kept him out of all three preseason contests but now appears to be healthy again. The 2018 first-round pick is now on track to play in Sunday's season opener against Chicago and will look to help slow down star receiver DJ Moore.
