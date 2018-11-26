Packers' Jaire Alexander: Takes all defensive snaps in Week 12
Alexander played every defensive snap in Sunday's loss to the Vikings and tallied seven tackles (six solo).
Alexander's fantasy contributions of late have been minimal, but at the least, he has established himself as the Packers' top cornerback: he played all but nine snaps over the last five games, and only missed those due to a possible concussion.
