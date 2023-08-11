Alexander won't play in Friday's preseason contest in Cincinnati due a groin injury, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The two-time second-team All-Pro is sitting out for precautionary reasons after he missed recent on-field work. Alexander is coming off a 56-tackle campaign that included a career-high five interceptions in 16 games. His next chance for exhibition action will occur Saturday, Aug. 19 versus the Patriots.