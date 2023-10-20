Alexander (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The All-Pro corner has already missed two games this year with a back issue, and it appears he re-injured himself Thursday. Alexander's chances to play this weekend appear to be getting slimmer, as he was a non-participant at Friday's practice. If he's unable to go once again, Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon will likely see an increase in snaps in the Packers' secondary.