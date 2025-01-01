Alexander had arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Alexander hasn't played since Week 11, and he ultimately elected to have surgery to reduce the pain and swelling in his right knee. Schefter notes that the star cornerback could be able to return for the Super Bowl if Green Bay advances that far. Carrington Valentine will likely continue to work in a starting role due to Alexander's absence.
