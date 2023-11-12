Alexander (shoulder) is inactive Sunday against the Steelers.
Alexander was considered doubtful for the game, so his absence was expected. The Louisville product will now miss his fourth game of the season, and his absence should be a fairly significant blow to the Packers' secondary. In his absence, Keisean Nixon should draw a start.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Doubtful for Sunday at Pittsburgh•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Sitting out of Wednesday's practice•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Plays all defensive snaps in win•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Good to go Week 9•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Limited in practice again•